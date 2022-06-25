International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE THM opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.23.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.