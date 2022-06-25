Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,947,000.

PGX opened at $12.35 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

