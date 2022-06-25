Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 12.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.