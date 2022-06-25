IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

