iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.