iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

