iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 162,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 74,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.59 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

