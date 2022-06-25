iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock opened at C$50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.01. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 52 week low of C$49.98 and a 52 week high of C$50.06.

Get iShares Premium Money Market ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.