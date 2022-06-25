iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average is $263.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

