iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.41. 1,921,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

