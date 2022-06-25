iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.