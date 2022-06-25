iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

