iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.