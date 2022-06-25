ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

ITM Power stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

