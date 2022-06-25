James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.43

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and traded as low as $23.53. James River Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 122,879 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in James River Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in James River Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in James River Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 88,809 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

