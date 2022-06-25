Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Up 2.2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.43 and last traded at C$35.09. 96,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 70,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWEL. Eight Capital upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.28.

The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

