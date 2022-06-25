JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading Down 3.6%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.