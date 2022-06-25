Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

JRSH stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

