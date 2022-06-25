JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.48). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 546,075 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.80. The firm has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get JKX Oil & Gas alerts:

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.