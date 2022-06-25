JMP Securities Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,931.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,255.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,795.01 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

