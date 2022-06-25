JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€31.60” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($33.26) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($30.11) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Salzgitter stock opened at €24.20 ($25.47) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($51.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

