JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,590

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,377.14 ($29.12).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($27.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.69. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.24). The firm has a market cap of £115.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

