JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.05) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

