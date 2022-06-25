K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Trading Down 2.6%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.82). 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.87).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £40,693.50 ($49,845.05). Insiders bought a total of 31,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,450 over the last 90 days.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

