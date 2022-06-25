Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on K. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of K opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

