Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:K opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 290,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

