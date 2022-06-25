Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.32

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 15367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €128.00 ($134.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($133.68) to €122.00 ($128.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($166.59) to £137 ($167.81) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

