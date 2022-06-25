Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.12.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Keyera stock opened at C$29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.78. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

