Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

