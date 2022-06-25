Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 353,945 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 254,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI opened at $16.48 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

