KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $18.84 on Friday, hitting $339.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average of $363.56.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.