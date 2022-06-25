KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Up 0.8%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 2,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter.

