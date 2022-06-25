L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Lowered to €135.00 at Morgan Stanley

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €140.91 ($148.33) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($145.45) to €145.45 ($153.11) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($165.55) to €160.91 ($169.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($177.03) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.