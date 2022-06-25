Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

Lands’ End stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lands’ End by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.