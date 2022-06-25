Landshare (LAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,208.00

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Landshare has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003618 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $1.93 million and $23,208.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.11 or 0.99967830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,128 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,563 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

