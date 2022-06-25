Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $33.43 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.