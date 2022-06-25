Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. 3,721,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,801. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

