Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. 597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 144,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

