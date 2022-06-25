Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 1.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.27 ($0.08). Approximately 552,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,127,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Get Live Company Group alerts:

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licenses and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.