Loop Capital Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $465.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.94 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average is $449.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

