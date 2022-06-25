Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $11.88.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 155.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

