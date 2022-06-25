Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.36. 1,442,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,977. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.26. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

