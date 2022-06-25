Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.22

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.22 and traded as low as C$72.31. Magna International shares last traded at C$73.10, with a volume of 446,845 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.03.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 9.6607952 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

