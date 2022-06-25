Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $89.00 at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

