Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Tops $4.72

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00022275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $16.56 million and $3.99 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

