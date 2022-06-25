Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100,948 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 45.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.