Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100,948 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
