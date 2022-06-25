Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $53.32 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

