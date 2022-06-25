Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $204.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

