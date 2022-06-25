Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.75.

VAC stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

