MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 41,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

