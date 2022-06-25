MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 41,193 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
